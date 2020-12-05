Pandemic creates additional stressors for people with substance use issues

The pandemic and social distancing adds extra stress to those with substance use issues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Isolation

Lack of social support

Lack of daily structure

Anxiety

Depression

Lack of financial security

Lack of food security

Decreased access to medical care - perceived or actual

Assistance can be found through a primary care provider but there are a number of additional resources:

Spectrum health offers virtual visits: https://myhealth.spectrumhealth.org/login

Private or Commercial health insurance providers may have information on how to get help for substance use. Contact numbers are often available on the back of your insurance card.

For folks who are without insurance or are on Medicaid, contact the Community Mental Health agency in the county where you live.

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services offers treatment resources.

Treatment Resources Helpful information if you or someone you know may have a substance use disorder. Visit: www.michigan.gov/opioids

Michigan Recovery offers treatment and recovery support for substance use disorders in West Michigan. Visit: www.michiganrecovery.org

Michigan Narcotics Anonymous Hotline 800.230.4085 Visit: www.michigan-na.org

The Red Project-Clean Works

This organization offers free, unused needles, syringes and other supplies to those who need them. The Red Project also provides free testing for HIV and Hepatitis C, as well as products for overdose prevention (naloxone) and sexual health. 616.456.9063 Visit: www.redproject.org

