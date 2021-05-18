Postpartum depression is common but there is help through Spectrum Health

With COVID-19 affecting many aspects of new motherhood, the numbers for postpartum depression have increased.

There is so much joy in a new birth, unless a new mom is just not able to experience it. She suffers with postpartum depression.

May is both Mental Health Awareness Month and Women’s Health Month. According to Nancy Roberts, Coordinator of the Spectrum Health Postpartum Emotional Support Program, about one in five to seven new moms experience a Peri-natal Mood and Anxiety Disorder, what we know as postpartum depression.

Roberts said, with COVID-19 affecting many aspects of new motherhood, the numbers for postpartum depression have increased. She wants women to know they are not alone and there is help available.

For more information, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/womens-health/obstetrics/postpartum-depression-support.

