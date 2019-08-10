GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2010, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency created National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to encourage people to safely and properly dispose of unwanted medications. Some of these medications are opioids, of which, more than 50% are used by someone other than the intended recipient, helping to fuel the opioid crisis affecting communities across the nation.

The next Drug Take Back Day takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26, when more than 5,000 organizations are expected to participate.

Spectrum Health Healthier Communities

Widdicomb Building

665 Seward Ave. NW

Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health West Pavilion

6105 Wilson Ave SW

Wyoming, MI

Go to https://takebackday.dea.gov/ to find a sampling of other locations.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.