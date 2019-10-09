GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is Sepsis Awareness Month and Spectrum Health is working hard to keep people from contracting sepsis, as well a looking to raise awareness in boosting both patients' and clinicians' awareness of the disease.

Sepsis affects 1.7 million adults annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. The best way to prevent sepsis includes keeping children immunized, seeing the pediatrician regularly or visiting the Health Department.

For more information:

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Emergency Department

Open 24/7

Phone: 616-391-3000

Website: helendevoschildrens.org

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.