Spectrum Health adopts additional virtual care option with TytoCare

Spectrum Health conducted more than 200,000 video visits last year.

Even before the pandemic virtual visits with health care providers were growing in popularity. But in 2020, telemedicine really took off.

Spectrum Health conducted more than 200,000 video visits last year, from scheduled visits for chronic conditions to middle-of-the-night visits for fevers or flu. And now the health system has a new tool to enhance virtual visits. It’s called TytoCare, and we got a demonstration from Dr. Joel Lopez, Spectrum Health’s Division Chief of Urgent Care and Virtual Health.

Dr. Lopez said TytoCare is a light and portable medical exam kit for virtual visits, which enables providers to perform comprehensive exams of the ears, heart and more. The data that is collected aids physicians with treatment and goes into a patient’s medical record, just another health care option in our increasingly virtual world.

For more information, visit spectrumhealth.org/tytocare.

