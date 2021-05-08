Spectrum Health Continuing Care is hiring RNs and LPNs

The team is looking for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

Spectrum Health rehab and nursing centers have been providing services in West Michigan for 20+ years. With multiple centers in the area, Spectrum Health Continuing Care delivers integrated health care for a seamless patient experience.

There are multiple service lines that provide care primarily outside of the hospital. It includes Hospice, Visiting Nurse Association, Private Duty Home Care, Remote Monitoring, Rehab, Neuro Rehab Services, and Rehab and Nursing Centers.

There are also multiple locations that provide rehab for short stays after medical conditions, surgeries, or traumatic accidents, as well as Long Term Care.

The team is looking for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. In addition to benefits that include multiple healthcare options, competitive paid time off, and growth opportunities, CNAs, LPNs and RNs at SHCC are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in bonuses.

Learn more about a career at Spectrum Health Continuing Care and apply for opening positions at www.spectrumhealth.org/shccapply.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.