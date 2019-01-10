GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women in the United States, affecting one in eight women during their lifetime.

The death rate from breast cancer has decreased in the past 20 years, partly because better screening catches the disease earlier, so chances of recovery and cure are higher. When detected early, breast cancer can be treated and cured. The survival rate is over 90%.

Spectrum Health and the American College of Radiology urge women to get a mammogram every year starting at 40 years of age. We got a chance to sit down with Radiologist Jennifer Johnston to learn more of the facts surrounding breast cancer. She was joined by former breast cancer patient Amy Flynn.

Spectrum Health Mobile Mammography Units take a limited number of patients a day, so make an appointment by calling 877.495.2626 or visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/cancer/screening-and-prevention/betty-ford-breast-care-services/mobile-mammography-unit. Walk-ins will be provided as scheduling allows. Please take along insurance information.

Free mammograms will be available for uninsured or under-insured women. Call 616.486.6022 to see if you qualify.

For more information about Spectrum Health’s breast cancer detection services or to set up an appointment, contact Betty Ford Breast Care Services at 877.495.2626.

For more information on scheduling a mammogram click here.

