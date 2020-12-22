Spectrum Health infectious disease physician talks about the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines

We got a chance to talk more about the vaccine with Spectrum Health infectious disease doctor, Liam Sullivan.

Since then, thousands of front-line health care workers across the country have received the first of two doses. We got a chance to talk more about the vaccine with Spectrum Health infectious disease doctor, Liam Sullivan.

Spectrum Health has a web page devoted to Covid-19. Check out any of the following reputable sources for information about the virus, its treatment, and prevention.

