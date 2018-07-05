Spectrum Health is offering its free skin cancer screenings on May 8 staffed by dermatologists and other medical professionals.

The screenings that takes place at five Spectrum Health locations throughout West Michigan.

The screenings run from 5-7pm at the following locations. There is no appointment necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.

Spectrum Health South Pavilion

80 68th St. SE, Suite 201, Cutlerville

Spectrum Health Medical Group

426 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health Medical Group

588 East Lakewood Blvd, Holland

Spectrum Health Medical Group

2111 12 Mile Rd NW, Sparta

Spectrum Health United Hospital Cancer Center

615 S. Bower St., Greenville

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623)

