Spectrum Health is offering its free skin cancer screenings on May 8 staffed by dermatologists and other medical professionals.
The screenings that takes place at five Spectrum Health locations throughout West Michigan.
The screenings run from 5-7pm at the following locations. There is no appointment necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.
Spectrum Health South Pavilion
80 68th St. SE, Suite 201, Cutlerville
Spectrum Health Medical Group
426 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
Spectrum Health Medical Group
588 East Lakewood Blvd, Holland
Spectrum Health Medical Group
2111 12 Mile Rd NW, Sparta
Spectrum Health United Hospital Cancer Center
615 S. Bower St., Greenville
If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623)