Spectrum Health offers important follow-up care after an ER visit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — We are fortunate in our community to have 24-hour emergency services for serious, unexpected illnesses and injuries. But the follow-up care a patient receives after an ER visit is also just as important.

Dr. Todd Chassee is an emergency room physician at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids and he joined us to talk about Spectrum’s ED After Care Clinic.

Dr. Chassee said many ER patients who don’t have a primary care physician end up making a return visit to the hospital within days after they are treated, simply because they have nowhere else to go.

The After Care Clinic helps to prevent that by providing critical follow-through, where patients can ask questions about treatments or medications, and care providers can be sure patients are following appropriate after-care procedures.

The clinic is available to anyone who makes an ER visit, regardless of whether they have a primary care physician.

For more information, visit https://www.ecs-wmi.com/our-impact/.

