Spectrum Health offers self-screening tool for people with spider or varicose veins

Spider and varicose veins can be serious health issues.

Anyone who’s struggled with spider or varicose veins knows it can be a cosmetic issue, but for some it can also be a fairly serious health issue.

Dr. Jennifer Watson joined us from the Spectrum Health Vein Center to talk about the various types of problem veins. Spectrum Health is offering a self-screening tool on their website where patients can experience a virtual screening, seek more information about various vein issues, and make an appointment for further assessment and treatment.

Find the screening tool at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6260942/Vein-Center-Online-Screening.

Learn more about vascular and vein care at Spectrum Health: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/cardiovascular/vascular-and-vein-care

