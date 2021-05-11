Spectrum Health offers self-screening tool for people with spider or varicose veins

Anyone who’s struggled with spider or varicose veins knows it can be a cosmetic issue, but for some it can also be a fairly serious health issue.
Dr. Jennifer Watson joined us from the Spectrum Health Vein Center to talk about the various types of problem veins. Spectrum Health is offering a self-screening tool on their website where patients can experience a virtual screening, seek more information about various vein issues, and make an appointment for further assessment and treatment.
Find the screening tool at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6260942/Vein-Center-Online-Screening.
Learn more about vascular and vein care at Spectrum Health: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/cardiovascular/vascular-and-vein-care
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.