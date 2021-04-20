Spectrum Health physician warns: Do not put off cancer screenings during the pandemic

Lots of folks admit they’ve been putting off some fairly routine health care during the pandemic, and that’s ill-advised, but health care providers say they’ve seen an increase in people skipping regular cancer screenings.
Dr. Anas Al-Janadi is Department Chief for Hematology and Oncology at Spectrum Health Cancer Center, and he joined us to talk about why those screenings are important, even during a pandemic.
It’s easy to sign up for cancer screenings. Just contact the Spectrum Health Cancer Center at 1-855-SH-CANCER.
