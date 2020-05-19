Spectrum Health supports and educates the community about mental health issues

May is Mental Health Month and Spectrum Health is working to support and educate the community about mental health issues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May is Mental Health Month, a popular topic of discussion in the media, and a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectrum Health's goal is to provide support and educate the community with available resources for those dealing with mental or behavioral health issues.

Psychologist Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram and P-A Kristin Kenny, who specializes in psychiatry, joined us from Spectrum Health's Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine clinic to talk about the services they provide and how to identify those who may need help.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental or behavioral health issues, call Spectrum Health’s Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine Clinic.

616.447.5820

2750 East Beltline NE

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525

