GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Join the Spectrum Health Culinary Medicine team to develop a personalized and evidence-based approach to fueling your active lifestyle.

Information on delicious foods and recipes to decrease post-exercise inflammation and obtain optimal protein sources will be discussed, prepared and enjoyed in this fun, hands-on class hosted at the Downtown Market.

Register now or learn more:

Spectrum Health Cooking Class

Tuesday, September 10

5:30 - 8 p.m.

Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

For more information, call 616.267.8873 or visit spectrumhealth.org/culinarymedicine.

