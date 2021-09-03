Spring time change means lost sleep for many

Believe it or not, that loss of an hour has an impact on some people.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Daylight Saving Time begins March 14, which means clocks are set forward by one hour. Believe it or not, that loss of an hour has an impact on some people.

We wanted to know more, so we spoke with Dr. Leisha Cuddihy from Spectrum Health Sleep Medicine. Dr. Cuddihy said most adults need 7-8 hours of sleep, with some variance.

She said too little sleep can result in difficulty focusing and concentrating and can cause memory problems.

A good night’s sleep rests the body and brain and allows us to function at optimal levels.

For more information:

Spectrum Health Sleep Medicine

4100 Lake Dr SE Suite 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

(616) 391-3759

