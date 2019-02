GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All you have to do is to schedule your vasectomy at Spectrum Health on two strategic days in March and you'll set yourself up for a long weekend of basketball viewing. Dr. John Humphrey is a urologist with Spectrum Health and he joined us to talk about the benefits of vasectomy as a method of birth control. The dates on which to schedule your procedure are March 21 and 22. Just call 616-267-7333 to get on the schedule.