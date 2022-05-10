Mental Health Color Run coming to Grand Haven High School

The event features a 5K race and a 1K fun run/walk that will be held at the Grand Haven High School cross country course on Saturday, May 14.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven High School's student senate announced its first ever Mental Health Color Run to benefit the Momentum Center.

The 5K color run starts at 9 a.m. and costs $25 to participate, and the 1K fun run/walk begins at 8 a.m.

The run is open to the community and benefits go to the Momentum Center, an organization dedicated to reducing stigma in the community by addressing mental illness, addictions and disabilities.

“This event brings critical awareness and support to the mental health challenges faced by our community,” said Momentum Center’s Barbara Lee VanHorssen.

The Mental Health Color Run will feature special guests Steve and Jill Miskelley from Be Better to kick off the 5K race. The Be Better organization was created after their son, Ian Miskelley, died of suicide at the age of 19. Be Better aims to help youth and their families navigate mental health.

