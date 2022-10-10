Grand Rapids landmarks to be lit up Thursday for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness

Several Grand Rapids landmarks will be lit up teal, green and pink on Oct. 13 to honor National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some of Grand Rapids' most well-known landmarks will be lighting up on Thursday to honor National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

The McKay Tower, Blue Bridge, Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and the former UICA building will join over 200 other landmarks across the United States, Canada and Ireland.

The landmarks will shine bright with the metastatic breast cancer (MBC) awareness colors of teal, green and pink — which symbolize hope, immortality, healing and spirituality.

The event is known as #LightUpMBC and is spearheaded by the METAvivor, a MBC research, support and awareness organization.

#LightUpMBC Michigan Ambassador Allison Bannister says, “I volunteer for METAvivor because I am personally affected by Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC). Diagnosed de novo in early 2019, a few months before my 50th birthday, I quickly became committed to working with organizations that raise funds that go directly toward programs and research to advance and improve treatment options for those with MBC. Though not widely understood, MBC is the primary reason that people die from breast cancer.”

She adds, “Mayor Rosalyn Bliss has graciously issued a proclamation making October 13 Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day in perpetuity. The West Michigan community is thankful for her advocacy.”

The organization encourages residents to take a picture of the lit-up landmarks in their communities and share them on social media with the hashtags #LightUpMBC and #METAvivor.

Some of photos shared will be used during #LightUpMBC Live, a virtual benefit at 9 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The benefit will include celebrity guests as well as MBC stories from landmarks around the country. The show will also include a tribute to the America's Got Talent artist Nightbirde, who passed away of MBC at the age of 30, just before AGT Finals.

Learn more about #LightUpMBC 2022 and how to stream the benefit here.

