GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (GRBJ) - Grand Rapids stands in the 67th spot in a ranking of the country’s “healthiest” cities.

Grand Rapids is in the top half of the “Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America” ranking by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To calculate the ranking, WalletHub compared the 174 largest U.S. cities across 42 key metrics, such as cost of a medical visit, fruit and vegetable consumption and fitness clubs per capita.

The metrics were used to rank cities in four categories, which were then used to assign single scores to the cities.

Grand Rapids’ rankings

Health care: No. 20

Food: No. 88

Fitness: No. 116

Green space: No. 59

To read the entire story, pick up this week's edition of the Grand Rapids Business Journal or visit their website.