Grand Valley State University ends COVID-19 vaccination requirement

GVSU announced an end to their COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students, faculty and staff on Monday.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Leaders at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) announced an end to their COVID-19 vaccination requirement, effective Monday, April 3.

GVSU, like many other public and private colleges and universities, implemented a COVID vaccine requirement shortly after the vaccines became available to the public.

This new change in policy will affect students, faculty and staff, with one exception.

Students who are in health and health-related programs and who have placements will still be required to receive the COVID vaccine or submit an exception request, per federal law.

"As our global understanding of COVID-19 has evolved and our public health efforts appropriately shift, GVSU continues with transitional plans. Keeping community health and safety a priority," GVSU said in the announcement.

The university's new policy will also require new or transferring students to report their current immunization status beginning in the Fall semester of 2023.

While the school doesn't require students to be vaccinated for other diseases, they do encourage getting the following vaccinations:

COVID Initial Series Two Doses

COVID booster Most Current

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) Vaccine Two Doses

Meningococcal Quadrivalent (A,C,W, Y) Vaccine Two Doses

Serogroup B Meningococcal Vaccine Two Doses

Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis Vaccine (Tdap) One Dose

Varicella Vaccine Two Doses



The recommended vaccines are available on and off campus at the Campus Health Center in Allendale, and the GVSU Family Health Center.

You can learn more about the school's vaccine policies and find healthcare resources through GVSU here.

