GVSU makes masks optional, removes other restrictions

The university moved its COVID-19 alert level to zero on Wednesday, making masks optional and removing other restrictions.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) made masks optional on Wednesday after moving its COVID-19 alert level to zero.

The decision was made using several indicators that the university tracks like case trends, hospitalizations, vaccination rates and more. GVSU has a webpage dedicated to tracking the indicators available on their website.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases within GVSU is under 10 and the vaccine rate of the GVSU community is over 75%.

Faculty and staff can still require masks in their private offices and faculty can request them in classrooms, but cannot make them mandatory in the classroom.

While no other major restrictions were in place while the University was at alert level 1, moving to level 0 means that the university won't need to consider restrictions for isolated situations like campus activities and events, dining and on campus work.

Walk-in testing is still available for students and staff at the Campus Health Center.

GVSU has also made at-home COVID tests available for campus community at the Kirkhof Center 20/20 Desk, Eberhard Center parking window, College of Health Professions Dean's Office (400 CHS) and Kirkhof College of Nursing Dean's Office (410 DCIH) on the Health Campus.

Find out the current COVID-19 alert level and learn more about the different alert levels here.

