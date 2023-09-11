Grant School Board contract for health center approved

Previously the school board voted to close the health center, now with certain stipulations they've approved the center's contract to continue.

GRANT, Mich. — Monday evening the Grant School Board approved a contract allowing the Child and Adolescent Health Center to move forward in providing healthcare at the school-based clinic.

"The new contract does not change the way services are provided," said Alan Neushwander, Director of External and Internal Relations for Family Health Care. "The language follows all program requirements set forth by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services."

Neushwander said the contract does come with stipulations, including transparency, formalizing the Board of Education’s involvement with the Community Advisory Council, regular updates provided to the Board on operations of the school-based clinic, utilities for the clinic being billed to the health center or a third-party and removal of the student-created mural in the lobby of the clinic.

The mural has a point of contention for the community, as some parents were upset over parts of the mural that included a transgender flag, a mask they said was a picture of Satan and a symbol a few parents said were from witchcraft.

Neushwander said the board of education made it clear during negotiations that the mural was important to the Board of Education.

"The student painted the mural to highlight inclusivity and diversity, values that are important to Family Health Care," said Neushwander. "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the forefront of everything we do at Family Health Care. As required by law, we are accepting of all students regardless of age, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, or sex, including sexual orientation or gender identity."

"While it is disappointing that the mural must be removed by the end of October, it’s a compromise we reluctantly were willing to accept to ensure the children of the Grant community continue to have access to medical and behavioral health care," said Neushwander.

