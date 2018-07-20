GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Grassroots group in Grand Rapids and Lansing has launched a campaign to encourage Meijer to offer more healthy options in the checkout aisle.

According to an assessment from the Center for Science in the Public Interest, only 3 percent of the food and drink items available in Meijer checkout lanes are healthy. That group has bought two billboards along I-96 in West Michigan, urging shoppers to "Ask Meijer for #HealthyCheckout."

The campaign is led by NorthWest Initiative. The nonprofit's goal is to strengthen and sustain healthy communities in the Lansing area. The Kent County Health Department and the Ingham County Health Department are among the agencies part of the campaign.

The group also wants people to sign a petition and tweet the company.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Meijer about the grassroots effort, and issued this response:

"Meijer has a very broad customer base and we work hard to make sure our offerings reflect what all of our customers want, not just a few. Anyone who shops regularly at Meijer knows we have a variety of healthy and nutritious food options throughout our store and this includes options in our checkout aisle."

Meijer also adds this is not their first encounter with the grassroots group, that they have been having conversations with them for several years.

A Walk for Healthy Checkouts is scheduled for Saturday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at the Meijer store in Okemos.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM