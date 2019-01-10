GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Public Schools have rescheduled multiple events due to the spike in Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus found in area mosquitoes.

The district said the adjustments to athletics, outdoor and evening activities are in accordance with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The following changes have been made for this week:

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Ottawa Hills Boys Soccer games moved to 3:30 p.m. (JV) and 5 p.m. (Varsity) at Forest Hills Central Middle School Football: GRPS-Red vs. Kelloggsville moved to 5 p.m. at Houseman Field Union Soccer moved to 4 p.m. (Varsity) and 5:45 p.m. (JV) at Rockford football field

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Middle School Football: GRPS-Orange vs. Lee moved to 5 p.m. at Wyoming Lee High School No changes for High School athletics

Thursday, Oct. 3: No changes for Middle School or High School Athletics

Friday, Oct. 4: No Middle School athletics Ottawa Hills Varsity Football game vs. Lowell moved to 5 p.m. at Red Arrow Stadium in Lowell Union Varsity Football game vs. Mona Shores moved to 5 p.m. at Houseman Field

Saturday, Oct. 5: Ottawa Swim Invite moved to Union High School pool from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Three people have died in Michigan's largest outbreak of EEE. With warm weather projections ahead and a continuing spread of the disease in both humans and animals, MDHHS announced Friday it would conduct aerial pesticide spraying in areas where the disease has been contracted.

MDHHS said aerial spraying is considered necessary to reduce the risk, residents should still take precautions to protect themselves from infection.

Avoid being outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitos that carry the EEE virus are most active.

Applying insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintaining window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Emptying water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

Using nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should contact a doctor.

FAQs about EEE and aerial spraying:

