ALLENDALE, Mich. - Grand Valley State University students and community members in Allendale are coming together to raise money for the American Cancer Society and nearly reached a big goal.

The teams, made up of Greek organizations, campus clubs, athletes and non-affiliate students and various other local groups, have already raised nearly $85,000 of the $100,000 goal set for the university.

GVSU puts on a Relay for Life event every year. It happens at the Fieldhouse on the Allendale campus. Friday, April 5 is no different -- the event will start at 6 p.m. and go on until 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Relay for Life celebrates survivors and those who have lost their lives to cancer while also raising money for both awareness and further research. For more information about GVSU's Relay for Life event click here. For information about the American Cancer Society, visit their website at www.cancer.org.

