MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A researcher from Grand Valley State University has been awarded nearly $100,000 to study the effectiveness of a new method of detecting E. Coli.

The grant will go toward testing a tool that can sample thousands of cells per second with a laser, and identify and mark specified pathogens — to discover E. Coli contamination in food as it's being brought to production from harvest.

The technique can result in positive E. Coli identification within minutes or seconds, rather than hours or days like current testing methods.

"If we can successfully detect E. Coli in a sample within 60 seconds after it's brought in from a field, or detect other pathogens in the water being used for irrigation, it's much easier to fix those problems immediately before food is packaged and shipped and then must be recalled from all across the country. The advantage would be immediate," said Kevin Strychar, an ecological researcher at Grand Valley's Annis Water Resources Institute in Muskegon in a release.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM