GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many people throughout Michigan are spending more time at home since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order to stay home. Gyms are closed, and many may be struggling to exercise.

Tom Sullivan owns Crossfit 616 in Grand Rapids. He answered some of our questions regarding the benefits of working out, and how people can get into a routine from the confines of their home.

What is the importance of continuing or even beginning a fitness routine right now among the uncertainty we're facing?

Exercise helps boost our immune system and can also reduce stress and anxiety. These are two perfect things to aid us in the current situation. Also, it may feel like we have lost most of the control over our daily lives right now, so it's important to focus on the things that we can control. Exercising daily and making healthy meal choices are two things in our control, so let's take advantage of that. Feeling that sense of control will help give us a boost during this time, especially when we know that we're doing something great for ourselves in so many ways. As always, check with your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine. And you don't have to wait until Monday to start, each day is an opportunity to improve your well-being.

My gym is closed, what can I do at home for a work out?

The simple answer is to find a way to move. Do something that you enjoy, but also pushes you to get fitter. Elevate your heart rate with calisthenics. Move your joints through full ranges of motion with bodyweight resistance movements like squats, push ups, sit ups, and more. Spend 30 minutes or more each day breathing a little harder than normal and breaking a sweat. Combine those mentioned bodyweight movements with walking, running, or jumping. If you have equipment at home like stationary bikes, jump ropes, rowing machines, and elliptical machines, then dig those out and put them to use. Spend some time working hard with high intensity interval workouts where you're working for short periods at a high intensity followed by lighter intensity movement. Spend time doing longer and slower bouts of exercise. Vary your routine and while it may feel uncomfortable in the moment, you should be doing things that are fun and make you feel great to have accomplished when you're finished.

Information courtesy of Tom Sullivan.

