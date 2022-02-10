How to navigate care for head trauma following death of Bob Saget

Spectrum Health is offering tips on how to decide when to get help for head injuries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following the death of comedian and "Full House" actor Bob Saget, Spectrum Health is offering some insight on victims of head trauma.

Saget's family said Wednesday the actor died from head trauma after hitting his head on "something" before going to sleep last month in his Orlando hotel room.

A neuropsychologist at Spectrum Health, Dr. Alicia Vanden Bussche Jantz, says brain injuries are different for everyone.

"Brain injuries are very heterogeneous, so they're very diverse," she said.

"A brain injury for you would look different than a brain injury for me and that really goes to say, from the beginning of the spectrum of age to the end of the spectrum for age," Dr. Vanden Bussche Jantz said.

As far as what signs to look for if you believe your loved one is dealing with head trauma or a brain injury are:

Confusion

Slurred Speech or language difficulties

Motor changes

Nausea or vomiting

Blurred Vision

Sensitivity to light or sound

Dr. Vanden Bussche Jantz says if you have a loved one who has fallen, it's good to monitor them closely for 24 hours and always consult with your doctor for medical advice.

"I think that that's why, you know, if somebody has a fall and you witness it, it's very sad, but a lot of falls are unwitnessed," Dr. Vanden Bussche Jantz said, adding that if the fall goes unwitnessed it's unclear to doctors how long the person was down for and what led up to the fall.

Children and adults between the ages of 60 and 65 and up are the two groups of people that doctors see the most severe brain injuries, according to Dr. Vanden Bussche Jantz.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.