LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 140 confirmed cases of legionellosis reported across the state so far this year. In 2018 in the same time frame, there were 135 cases.

There have been 10 cases in Kent County, and the majority of the remaining cases were reported in Oakland County, Wayne County, Macomb County, Genesee County and in the city of Detroit.

Legionellosis is most common in the summer and early fall when stagnant waters provide bacteria an environment for growth. Legionellosis is a respiratory infection caused by Legionella bacteria, and it can manifest in two ways: Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever.

Legionnaires’ disease is an infection with symptoms like fever, cough and pneumonia. Pontiac fever is a milder form of legionellosis, and it is an influenza-like illness without pneumonia that resolves itself on its own.

“With warmer days now here, we want everyone to be aware of Legionnaire’s disease, especially if they may be at higher risk for illness,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “We also want all healthcare providers to remain vigilant and test and treat appropriately.”

Legionella bacteria occurs naturally in fresh water lakes and streams. Most people get infected with breathing in mist or vapor with the bacteria. Legionellosis does not spread person to person.

Most people are not at risk of getting sick, but these groups have a higher risk:

People over age 50.

Current or former smokers.

People with chronic lung disease.

People with weakened immune systems from diseases, such as cancer, diabetes or liver or kidney failure.

People who take immunosuppressant drugs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.