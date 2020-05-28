Health insurance deadlines fast approaching for those impacted early on by COVID-19

If you lost your health coverage during this pandemic, you only have 60 days to apply for coverage.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has been battling the coronavirus since March and those who have lost their jobs or otherwise qualified for low or no-cost health care options are running out of time. After losing health coverage, consumers have 60 days to apply.

“Resources are available for Michiganders who have been financially impacted during this crisis, and I encourage them to explore these options for their health and the health of their families,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

If you lost your health coverage due to the loss of your job, receiving a change in income or reduced hours, you may qualify to either temporarily continue your employer-provided coverage under COBRA or purchase coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

“Michiganders should not delay in enrolling if they lose employer-based health insurance during the COVID-19 crisis,” says Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox.

To see if you're eligible, click here. Depending on your income and situation, you may qualify for cost sharing reductions, premium tax credits, coverage for your kids (CHIP) or Medicaid. You can also contact DIFS toll free at 877-999-6442 if you need assistance.

If you're new to healthcare.gov, you can create an account or if you already have one, click here to log in and start or update your application.

Some other resources provided by Michigan State Police's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division: