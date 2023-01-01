Sticking with it: Trainers speak on keeping health-focused New Year's resolutions

Austin Jimenez and Tiffany Karger, co-owners of Purpose Training Studio in Downtown Grand Rapids, gave us some tips in keeping positive lifestyle changes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Austin Jimenez and Tiffany Karger, co-owners of Purpose Training Studio in Downtown Grand Rapids, say during the beginning of the new year, they see that motivation people get wanting to make a positive change health-wise.

"I think the biggest thing that we can probably both agree that we see is, people are very motivated to start the year strong. They create this New Year's resolution in order to change their body in a positive way, change their lifestyle in a positive way," said Jimenez.

"What ends up happening is, that motivation fades, they haven't built the discipline for those habits, so then those habits start to fade as well," said Jimenez.

And how can we turn those resolutions into a permanent lifestyle? Jimenez said there's other factors out there than just working out.

"That's what I always tell people to keep them going in the new year is, you have this big goal that you want to set to achieve, you need the habits and the discipline, that's what's going to keep you going there in the long run," said Jimenez.

For those who are new to going to a gym or using a personal trainer, Karger said starting off with someone like a trainer may help reduce some of those "first time jitters" or intimidation going to a large gym.

"It doesn't have to be forever with a personal trainer, but just setting that foundation, you see that confidence grow and grow and grow and they get a gym membership afterwards and we're able to kind of go on their way and they now have that structure and knowledge," said Karger.

