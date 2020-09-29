Whitmer's Healthy Michigan Plan provides 800K low-income residents with coverage

The expanded Medicaid program is now providing health care coverage to more than 800,000 low-income residents for the first time.

LANSING, Mich. — The Healthy Michigan Plan is now providing health care coverage to more than 800,000 low-income residents for the first time, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday.

There are now 800,794 people enrolled in the Healthy Michigan Plan, the state’s expanded Medicaid program. The number of beneficiaries jumped from just under 682,000 in late March.

The state said in a release that it has instituted policies to help Michiganders gain access to affordable health care by not terminating the Healthy Michigan Plan coverage and freezing premiums as long as the COVID-19 public health emergency exists. The state was able to qualify for additional Medicaid funding from the federal government through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“As Senate Democratic Leader, I was proud to work across the aisle with a Republican governor and legislature to expand health coverage for Michiganders through the Healthy Michigan Plan,” Gov. Whitmer said in the release. “Now, with the Affordable Care Act under constant attack in the courts, it’s more important than ever that we protect Healthy Michigan and ensure care for families across the state. Repealing the law would put Michiganders’ lives at risk and hurt our economy. I will continue working with everyone who wants to protect and expand health care for Michiganders.”

Healthy Michigan Plan coverage is available to Michiganders ages 19-64 years old who have an income at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level — or $16,971 annually for a single person — and meet other eligibility requirements, such as not qualifying for other Medicaid programs.

Apply for the Healthy Michigan Plan here or by calling the Michigan HealthCare Helpline at 855-789-5610. For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/HealthyMiPlan.

