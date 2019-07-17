NORFOLK, Va. — You may not be able to stop the heat of summer, but you might be able to avoid the heat-related illnesses the often scorching temperatures the season brings.

Whether it's you, a family member, a friend, or even a stranger, preventing things such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion begins with recognizing the warning signs and symptoms of illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control lists five heat-related illnesses on its website and breaks down ways to recognized potential problems and what to do if someone experiences heat-related illnesses:

Heat Stroke

What to look for:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

What to do:

Call 911 right away-heat stroke is a medical emergency

Move the person to a cooler place

Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

Do not give the person anything to drink

Heat Exhaustion

What to look for:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

What to do:

Move to a cool place

Loosen your clothes

Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath

Sip water

Get medical help right away if :

You are throwing up

Your symptoms get worse

Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour

Heat Cramps

What to look for:

Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Muscle pain or spasms

What to do:

Stop physical activity and move to a cool place

Drink water or a sports drink

Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity

Get medical help right away if :

Cramps last longer than 1 hour

You’re on a low-sodium diet

You have heart problems

Sunburn

What to look for:

Painful, red, and warm skin

Blisters on the skin

What to do:

Stay out of the sun until your sunburn heals

Put cool cloths on sunburned areas or take a cool bath

Put moisturizing lotion on sunburned areas

Do not break blisters

Heat Rash

What to look for:

Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin (usually on the neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases)

What to do: