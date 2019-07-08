GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is the first hospital in Michigan with wireless epilepsy monitoring.

According to the hospital, the epilepsy monitoring unit (EMU) is funded through philanthropic support and opened Wednesday.

"One of the most exciting changes in the new epilepsy monitoring unit is the integration of digital wireless monitoring,” says Dr. Angel Hernandez, division chief for pediatric neurosciences at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. “This new technology offers patients the ability to move freely in their rooms, unit and playroom during their testing, which can last from 24 hours to several days.”

The new technology allows patients in the EMU to be carefully monitored by a team of dedicated pediatric-trained epileptologists, nurses and monitoring EEG technicians throughout their stay at the hospital. Patients can also be monitored in the sixth-floor playroom which gives children and their families a place to interact and play normally while advanced neurodiagnostic testing takes place.

Monitoring studies provide a detailed analysis of brain activity and allows epilepsy experts to see details that can lead to a better understanding of the patient's condition and the most effective treatment plan.

