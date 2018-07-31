Football season begins in just a couple of weeks and a focus continues to be on concussion prevention and awareness. The Brain Injury Association of Michigan helps educate athletes, their families and coaches on concussions.

BIAMI also provides help and support to people living with brain injuries and their families, including car accident victims and servicemen and women who return home with closed head injuries.

There are three West Michigan chapters: Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Kalamazoo. The annual fundraiser for these chapters is Thursday, Aug. 2 at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Belmont. It's the Lexus Champions for Charity Western Invitational. The highlight is the live auction of the golfing experience of a lifetime to Pebble Beach.

It's $45 to attend the dinner and auction. More information is available at www.biami.org

