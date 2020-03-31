ZEELAND, Mich. — Herman Miller closed all its West Michigan facilities after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay at home order last week. However on Monday, March 30, the furniture company said it will be reconfiguring its facilities to start making healthcare products.

"Since then, our clients and customers in the health care industry and government have asked for support during this difficult and unprecedented time," a statement said.

Herman Miller said they would be welcoming back 30% of their West Michigan manufacturing workforce on a voluntary basis to start making supplies that directly support the healthcare industry.

"We’re also looking at different ways we can retool our existing capabilities to produce other products like masks and mattress covers that we know are in short supply," said the statement from the company.

Herman Miller will be taking precautions to keep their employees safe, including maintaining a 6-foot distance between employees on production lines. They will also have a 30 minute window between shift to allow the equipment to be cleaned and limit employee crossover.

More and more West Michigan companies are shifting their product output to support the healthcare industry. Also on the lakeshore, Coppercraft Distillery has been producing hand sanitizer.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.