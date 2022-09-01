Holland Hospital earns 5-star rating, only hospital in West Michigan

Holland Hospital is once again rated as the only five-star hospital in West Michigan by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Hospital received glowing reviews from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Healthgrades, earning a five-star score with recognitions for quality and patient experience.

Once again the rating makes Holland Hospital the only hospital in the West Michigan Region to receive the five-star score. And to add to the prestige, only about 14% of the hospitals in the nation earned a five-star rating in 2022.

The Hospital received many accolades including:

Ranked one of America's 50 best hospitals for surgical care

Ranked best in Michigan and on of America's 100 best hospitals for joint replacement

Ranked in the top 5% of hospitals in the nation for patient experience

Received Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ for 14th year in a row

Recognized among the nations best hospitals for quality of care

“We highly value the trust our patients place in us,” said, Patti VanDort, Holland Hospital President. “National and regional performance at this level truly reflects the inspired teamwork of our skilled surgeons, providers, staff and volunteers – all dedicated to deliver exceptional care and an outstanding experience for every patient, every time.”

CMS compares hospitals across the country with ratings from one to five stars based on a series of quality measurements.

Learn more about Holland Hospital's awards and recognitions here.

