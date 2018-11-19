Four Texas babies were treated for botulism after being given honey-containing pacifiers bought in Mexico, health officials say. Now, the Texas Department of State Health Services is again reminding parents to steer clear of pacifiers with honey.

The infants, none of whom are related, were hospitalized between August and October.

Botulism is a serious illness that happens when a toxin attacks the nerves. According to the health department, it can make it difficult for babies to breathe and even cause paralysis or, in some cases, death.

Honey is problematic because it can contain bacteria that produces the toxin inside the intestines of the infants who eat it, health officials say. Once children reach one year old, their digestive tracts have developed enough to prevent the botulism bacteria from growing, according to DSHS.

According to the Mayo Clinic, babies develop symptoms within 18-36 hours after the toxin enters their bodies. Signs of sickness might include constipation, floppy movements, drooling, drooping eyelids, exhaustion, paralysis or difficulty feeding. The infant's cry might be weaker if ill.

Authorities want to remind parents that babies shouldn't eat honey. It's a message the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also been trying to spread for years.

"Texas has had seven to eight cases of infant botulism per year in recent years," the state health department wrote in a statement. "Ten confirmed or suspected cases have been reported in 2018."

Honey-filled pacifiers aren't frequently found in the U.S., although some stores and online retail outlets still carry them.

