HOLLAND, Mich — A student at Hope College is being monitored for COVID-19, according to the college. The student has not been diagnosed.

The school sent a message to students, staff and the community about the situation, stating the student contacted the Health Center and reported minimal flu-like symptoms with a possible off-campus exposure to COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health ordered testing for the student and recommended the student be isolated.

The student has not been diagnosed with novel coronavirus, but is being monitored out of an abundance of caution, according to Hope's message.

The college said it was working closely with Dr. Paul Heidel, medical director of Ottawa County Department of Public Heath. Dr. Heidel did not recommend any additional action from the campus community -- Hope said business will continue as normal, classes will proceed and offices will remain open.

Hope officials recommends students and employees stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

You can view Michigan data for COVID-19 testing at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

What is a coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

According to the CDC, patients diagnosed with this coronavirus experience a mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Patents with severe complications from the virus often develop pneumonia in both lungs.

How do I protect myself and others?

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 or medication to directly treat COVID-19. Therefore, the best way to protect yourself is to avoid being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. The CDC recommends maintaining personal preventative actions such as:

- Avoiding close contact with those who are sick

- Not touching your eyes, mouth or nose, especially with unwashed hands

- Washing your hands often with soap and warm water for last least 20 seconds

- Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched

- Stay home if you are sick

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

There also is no need for members of the general public to wear surgical masks to guard against coronavirus. Individuals should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.

