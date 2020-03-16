Spectrum Heath, Mercy Health and Metro Health - University of Michigan Health have revised their visitor policies under a new executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The order imposes temporary restrictions on entry in health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities.

Starting Monday, March 16 no visitors will be allowed into any of the hospitals, outpatients locations and long-term care facilities. Under certain circumstances, one approved visitor will be allowed. Those situations include patients undergoing surgery and pediatric, maternity, end of life or critically ill patients.

The executive order lasts until April 5 at 5 p.m.

Whitmer has signed a couple of executive orders imposing restrictions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. One order closed all K-12 schools in Michigan for three weeks and another banned all public events of more than 250 people. On Sunday, she also signed an order that enhanced restrictions on price gouging.

Here is more information about each hospital's visitor restrictions:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.