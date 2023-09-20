'Immunize at ArtPrize' returns for 2nd year with flu shots at DeVos Place

The SpartanNash Pharmacy Team is hosting a pop-up influenza vaccine clinic over two weekends at DeVos Place during ArtPrize.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the peak of flu season coming up in just a few months, the SpartanNash Pharmacy Team is hosting a pop-up influenza vaccine clinic over two weekends at ArtPrize.

"Immunize at ArtPrize" is returning for its second year with influenza immunizations available to people with no appointment necessary.

"Last year, our immunization pop-up was a resounding success, extending a vital public health service beyond the confines of our pharmacy walls. We seized the opportunity again this year to provide immunizations at ArtPrize, furthering our commitment to accessible healthcare," shared Amy Ellis, Director of Clinical Care & Pharmacy Operations for SpartanNash.

The immunization pop-up will take place in the ArtPrize Grand Gallery at DeVos Place over two weekends in September. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Friday, Sept. 22

Saturday, Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 29

Saturday, Sept. 30

Anyone aged 5 years or older are eligible to receive a flu shot.

The SpartanNash Pharmacy Team does ask that you bring a government-issued photo ID and a medical insurance card or prescription insurance card.

"By taking away barriers and making immunizations accessible, the SpartanNash Pharmacy Team hopes to empower communities to stay healthy and safe," SpartanNash said in a statement about the event.

