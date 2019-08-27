Ionia County has lifted the no contact order which was issued on Aug. 20 for Morrison Lake.

The Ionia County Department of Environmental Health said the state lifted the order on Saturday. It was originally put into place when water samples showed there was algae in the lake that was potentially harmful to people and pets.

However, they sprayed an algae killed chemical on the lake and the tests came back.

