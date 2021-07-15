'It's scary' : Continuing blood shortage could affect hospital trauma care

The pandemic both led to decreased donations and an increased need in blood supply. That's a problem during the summer, a historically low period of donation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Across the nation, there is a blood shortage. It has been going on for a few months, but the situation continues to grow more dire.

"Now that we’re dipping close to that one day supply," said Dawn Kaiser, area vice president for Versiti, "that’s scary for us."

The pandemic both led to decreased donations and an increased need in blood supply. Versiti gets 40% of its blood supply from drives at schools and colleges. Many were remote in the past year. Plus, offices and other work settings that often held drives, did not in 2020 and early 2021.

Kaiser said hospitals should have a three to five day supply of blood, ideally. Currently, many hospitals do not have even a two day supply.

"Most recently, we've been short on our O+, which is a universal product for a lot of different patient types" said Susan Smith, senior director of laboratory for Spectrum Hospitals, "It means we have to be cautious of how many units we give. We may have to defer surgeries. We have not had to."

The need for blood is strong right now. In the summer, there is typically more accidents, traumas, and surgeries. Kaiser said hospital use has actually gone up 10% recently.

Smith said if a large trauma incident were to occur today, with the current blood supply, "that could be the difference between someone surviving or not."

Steve Kelso, the communications manager for the Kent County Health Department, said one in seven people who need surgery will need blood, and the shortage is very much a public health issue.

"If we don’t have this available in our hospitals, for surgeries, the whole system starts caving in," said Kelso, "Hospitals are forced to make really hard choices about what services they can provide, who they can help, and when they can help."

He called donating blood a "low-risk" activity for any concerns of spreading COVID-19. Versiti held a blood drive at the KCHD Thursday, and he said he trusts the team to provide a safe environment for donors.

"We don’t know anywhere of one reported outbreak from giving blood," said Kelso.

Meanwhile, the blood shortage has prompted the American Red Cross to offer incentives for blood donations. The organization needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand. To reach that goal, all who donate with the Red Cross from July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. There is also a chance to win gas for a year.

Diverse donors is also a critical need. Kaiser said 44% of African-Americans have an additional type on their blood, called RO. One in 365 African-American children are born with sickle-sell disease, which is treated with blood transfusions. Having the correct blood type is vital for success.

"People who receive blood from the same ethnic background have better healthcare outcomes," said Kaiser.

To find a blood drive near you, or to donate at the Versiti Center, visit their website here.

