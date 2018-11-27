WALKER, Mich. – Longtime 13 ON YOUIR SIDE anchor and reporter Juliet Dragos is temporarily “off the air” recovering from surgery.

On Nov. 23, Dr. Thomas Matelic from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan repaired the torn rotator cuff on her left shoulder.

“The surgery went very well,” he said afterward. “It was a near complete tear of the rotator cuff. We were able to do everything arthroscopically. Recovery will be quicker and pain will be less, but we are still making incisions in the skin, tugging the rotator cuff, pulling it back down to where it belongs and drilling holes in the bone. The tendon and the bone have to grow back together and that takes around three months.”

Four years ago, Dr. Matelic repaired the rotator cuff on Juliet’s right shoulder. She expects to return to 13 ON YOUR SIDE in early in 2019.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM