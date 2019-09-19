KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — All nine Kalamazoo superintendents have agreed to make schedule changes to reduce the risk of exposure to EEE (Eastern Equine Encephalitis).
A number of schools announced Wednesday that outdoor event times would be shifted after being advised to do so by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
►Related: West Michigan high schools move up football games to avoid risk of EEE
Kalamazoo superintendents made the call Thursday after further discussions with the county's health officer.
"Although sports and outdoor activities are an important part of a child’s education," the superintendent's wrote in a combined press release. "Nothing is more important than their health and safety."
The schools include:
- Climax-Scotts Community Schools
- Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools
- Kalamazoo Public Schools
- Parchment Schools
- Schoolcraft Community Schools
- Comstock Public Schools
- Gull Lake Community Schools
- Portage Public Schools
- Vicksburg Community Schools
The specific time and/or date changes for each school will be announced once arrangements are made.
RELATED VIDEO:
Other EEE stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- EEE virus: Should you be concerned?
- 4 new cases of EEE confirmed in southwest Michigan
- More counties added to mosquito warnings
- How to spot and prevent EEE
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.