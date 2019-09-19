KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — All nine Kalamazoo superintendents have agreed to make schedule changes to reduce the risk of exposure to EEE (Eastern Equine Encephalitis).

A number of schools announced Wednesday that outdoor event times would be shifted after being advised to do so by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

►Related: West Michigan high schools move up football games to avoid risk of EEE

Kalamazoo superintendents made the call Thursday after further discussions with the county's health officer.

"Although sports and outdoor activities are an important part of a child’s education," the superintendent's wrote in a combined press release. "Nothing is more important than their health and safety."

The schools include:

Climax-Scotts Community Schools

Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools

Kalamazoo Public Schools

Parchment Schools

Schoolcraft Community Schools

Comstock Public Schools

Gull Lake Community Schools

Portage Public Schools

Vicksburg Community Schools

The specific time and/or date changes for each school will be announced once arrangements are made.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other EEE stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.