GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School's out, and with it, so are the meals schools provide. With all that extra time kids are spending out of school, it's easy for them to get ahold of unhealthy junk food. Chef Jennifer Brower from Chartwells K12 joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE with her granddaughter to offer up some healthier options.

K12 Beet Sticks, 1/2 Cup

Yields: 4 portions

Portion Size: 1/2 x cup

Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: None

Estimated Total Recipe Cost: $0.50

Estimated Cost per Serving: $.13

Ingredients:

2 cup Beets, Red, and Fresh

Directions:

Avoid barehanded contact, use clean single-use gloves for food preparation. Wash fresh produce thoroughly under running water to remove dirt and other contaminants. Wash & Peel Beets. Remove ends. Cut into 1/2" or less thick slices (planks). Cut the slices (planks) into 2-3" long sticks, approximately 1/2" thick (ends should be square shaped). Re-Rinse after cutting, drain well. Portion 1/2 cup beet sticks (about 6 sticks, cut 1/2" x 4") in a serving cup or dish.

2 APL CK12 Carrot Sticks, 1/2 Cup

Yields: 4 portions

Portion Size: 1/2 x cup

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: None

Estimated Total Recipe Cost: $2.07

Estimated Cost per Serving $.52

Ingredients:

2 cup Carrots, Pre-Cut, Stick, Fresh

Directions:

Portion 1/2 cup carrot sticks (about 6 sticks, cut 1/2" x 4") in a serving cup or dish.

2 APL CK12 Sauce, Tzatziki, Homemade

Yield: 4 portions

Portion Size: 1 x floz

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: None

Estimated Total Recipe Cost: $0.27

Estimated Cost per Serving: $0.07

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Yogurt, Plain, Fat Free, 32 oz.

2 tbsp Cucumbers, Fresh, Grated

3/8 tsp Juice, Lemon

3/8 tsp Spice, Dill Weed, Dried

<1/8 tsp Spice, Pepper, Black, Ground

2 tbsp Sour Cream, Low-fat

Directions:

Place a coffee filter in a strainer or colander set over a bowl. Put the yogurt in the coffee filter and allow it to drain in the refrigerator for about 1 hour. All of the excess liquid will drain from the yogurt and it will thicken. Wash the fresh vegetables before grating. CCP: Wear gloves to avoid bare hand contact. Place the drained yogurt, sour cream, grated cucumber, lemon juice, dill weed, and black pepper in a bowl. Whisk until well blended. Chill in the refrigerator at 40 degrees F or lower until ready for service. NOTE: For a thicker sauce: after grating the onion and cucumbers place them on several layers of paper towel or in a clean dry cloth and squeeze to remove excess liquid before adding them to the yogurt-sour cream blend.

Asparagus Guacamole - 1/4 cup Serving

Yields: 4 portions

Portion Size: ¼ cup

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: None

Estimated Total Recipe Cost: $2.55

Estimated Cost Per Serving: $.64

Ingredients:

5-3/4 ounce Asparagus, Fresh

1-1/4 tbsp Cilantro, Fresh, Chopped

1-1/4 tbsp Onions, Green, Scallion, Fresh, Chopped

4-1/4 ounce Avocado, Fresh

1/4 tsp Salt, Kosher

2-7/8 tsp Juice, Lime

2-1/2 tbsp Sauce, Salsa, Thick and Chunky, Medium or Mild

1/4 tsp Spice, Pepper, Black, Ground

1/2 tsp Oil, Canola

Directions:

Wash asparagus and trim the bottom ends off into 2 inch pieces. Place on a baking sheet tray. Toss in oil, salt and pepper. Roast in 425 degrees F oven for 6 minutes. Cool quickly in refrigeration. Wash, Peel & cube avocado. Place all ingredients into blender or food processor and pulse until moderately smooth (slightly chunky). Chill in refrigeration to 40 degrees F or lower until ready to enjoy.

Andrea’s Famous Guacamole - 1/4 cup Serving

Yields: 5 portions

Portion Size: ¼ cup

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: None

Estimated Total Recipe Cost: $2.89

Estimated Cost Per Serving: $.58

Ingredients:

1 ounce Cilantro, Fresh, Minced

2 ounce Red Onions, Fresh, Chopped, Fine

1 tbsp Lime Juice, Fresh

1 tbsp Lime Zest

1/2 tsp Salt, Kosher or Sea

5 each Avocados, Fresh

4 ounce Tomatoes, Fresh, Small Diced, 1/4"

Directions:

Wash all produce before beginning to prep. Peel, pit and mash 3 of the avocados. Cut remaining 2 avocados into small pieces. Fold all ingredients together gently in a bowl. Chill in refrigeration at 40 degrees F until ready to enjoy. Eat with your favorite tortilla chip to dip or your favorite fresh veggies.

Banana-Blueberry Smoothie-8 floz serving

Yields: 4 portions

Portion Size: 1 cup

Preparation Time: 3 minutes

Cooking Time: None

Estimated Total Recipe Cost: $2.96

Estimated Cost Per Serving: $.74

Ingredients:

2 ¼ cup Blueberries, Unsweetened, Fresh or Frozen

1 medium sized ripe banana

2 cups Yogurt, Greek, Plain, low-fat

Directions:

Wash all produce before peeling or using. Peel banana. Place all ingredients into blender, cover with lid, and puree until smooth. Pour into 8 ounce glass (1 cup volume). Get fancy and garnish with a spring of fresh mint (just wash it first). Enjoy or refrigerate until ready to enjoy.

