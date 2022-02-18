Kent County Health Department issues new guidance amid post-surge recovery stage of the COVID pandemic

The Kent County public health order issued in January expired Friday. The CDC and the state will continue to publish evidence-based guidance for schools.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department has issued new guidance as Michigan starts to see lower cases of COVID each week.

In mid-January, Kent County was experiencing a pandemic high of over 1,200 diagnosed cases on average per day and the positivity rate of new COVID tests was over 40%.

Now they're averaging 158 new cases per day and the positivity rate of new tests is 15% and dropping.

The director of the Kent County Health Department says the situation at local hospitals has improved as well.

Over the past few months, in-patient numbers have fallen from 400 to less than 200.

Increased access to rapid testing and expanded therapies has improved the probability of successful outcome for people who become ill.

Just two days ago, the state lifted the indoor mask order advisory for most public schools.

"It's appropriate now for individuals, educational settings and others to weigh these considerations carefully and to make decisions that best fit their individual circumstances," said Dr. Adam London, Director of the Kent County Health Department. "In the spirit of this recognition, public health recommendations are properly understood as advice and not directive."

The Kent County public health order issued in January expired Friday.

The CDC and the state will continue to publish evidence-based guidance for schools.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.