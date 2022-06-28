Kent Co. Health Dept. offering free HIV testing

Local health officials say Kent County has a higher-than-average percentage of people diagnosed at a later stage of the disease, meaning it's progressed to AIDS.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department is offering free HIV and STD testing this week.

It's happening Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Heartside Park, and again on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Garfield Park.

Local health officials say Kent County has a higher-than-average percentage of people diagnosed at a later stage of the disease, meaning it's progressed to AIDS.

Getting tested regularly gives patients a better chance of finding the virus early.

Free HIV testing is always available by appointment at the Health Department's clinic on Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You will need to call ahead and make an appointment. You can do that using this number: (616) 632-7100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.