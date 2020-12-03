GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent Intermediate School District is coordinating directly with the Kent County Health Department to provide regular information to its staff, students and the entire school community as concerns about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, mounts the region.

The district created a COVID-19 Response Team to represent all areas of Kent ISD services – special education center programs, career technical education and secondary student programs, early childhood education, facilities, staff and direct communication to member school districts and their staff who attend professional development programming at Kent ISD, according to a press release from the district.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Caniff. “We are in regular communication with the Kent County Health Department and their school liaison, Joann Hoganson, to ensure all guidance is immediately provided to all K-12 schools. This includes traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools.”

On Tuesday, two presumptive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Several universities and colleges in Michigan have canceled in-person classes, instead opting for online sessions.

Currently, the guidance from the KCHD is for schools to take all appropriate precautions and to remain open. This ensures students and their families will receive appropriate information, students will remain on track with their education, and those who rely upon schools for their meals will remain nourished, as they would be at even greater risk if they did not receive the meals provided to students eligible for free and reduced price lunches.

“We would encourage all parents to review the coronavirus health and safety information provided by the Kent County Health Department, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control,” said Caniff. “If anyone believes they display symptoms of the disease or has been exposed to someone who has, they are encouraged to immediately obtain a health assessment to ensure diagnosis as soon as possible. We would also ask they communicate immediately with their school district in the case of a positive diagnosis so the district can take appropriate actions to ensure the safety of all.”

The Kent ISD COVID-19 Response Team will meet daily and will continue to monitor ongoing developments.

