Kids are the driving force behind fourth COVID surge, Spectrum Health says

As of right now, Spectrum Health's rolling 7-day positivity rate is nearly 23% which is the highest the hospital group has seen in all of the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Spectrum Health says kids are the reason behind a dramatic surge in COVID-19 in West Michigan and across the state.

The hospital group provided an update Tuesday on its high number of patients and says it's concerned.

In the last few weeks, health leaders at Spectrum say they've seen a dramatic spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Currently, there are 367 people hospitalized across the entire health system, which is up from 232 last week.

Spectrum Health says 85% of those being treated are not vaccinated and nearly 95% of unvaccinated people are in the ICU or on a ventilator.

We're told 18 pediatric patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital which is the highest the hospital has seen but doctors say this is still considered relatively low.

Doctors believe kids are the driving force behind the current surge

As for Mercy Health, the hospital group has a total of 122 patients hospitalized with COVID 62% of patients are unvaccinated.

Right now, Mercy Health Saint Mary's is at 99% capacity and Mercy Health Muskegon is overcapacity. The positivity rate at Saint Mary's is 22% and Mercy Health Muskegon's positivity rate is nearly 19%.

University of Michigan Health-West says right now its hospital is at 94% capacity. It has a total of 172 patients hospitalized, 46 of which have COVID.

